Mohamed Salah: Will be a dream to win Champions League

The Egyptian has been a revelation since his return to England last summer from Roma. His form has led to tonight's clash in Kiev being billed as a Ballon d'Or decider against five-time World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo. And he stressed the importance of maintaining that form for a number of years. "The important thing is to keep doing what I've done next season as well. I believed that I was capable of this form. I was at Roma for two years, had two great seasons there and everyone told me to stay, but it was in my mind to come and be successful in England," he said.

"It would be a dream to win the Champions League. It doesn't matter who scores. Winning games and getting points is the most important thing for us because as you can see, I've scored 10 goals in the Champions League, Sadio nine, Firmino 10, so all of us are the same. None of us are selfish or only wants to score. We try to help each other to score goals," Salah told UEFA.com.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah admitted it would be "a dream" to cap a sensational debut season at Anfield by ending Real Madrid's European reign in tonight's Champions League final. However, Salah says he would be happy if Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane grabs the goal that takes the Reds to a sixth European crown. Salah has won a series of individual prizes as he has contributed 44 of the 90 goals Liverpool's front three have scored this season.

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach

'This will probably be the hardest final we've ever had to play. We will have to be at our very best. They're an English team, so they will never give up, but they don't just rely on their physical attributes. Liverpool are also good technically, with a lot of speed and great individual players.'

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach

'There are many reasons why we are where we are right now. We aren't anyone else. We are Liverpool, on the way to becoming a really good team, and performing at such a high level is very cool. It's been a crazy ride but, after all, we've earned our place here'

Real Madrid

Group stage

In a tough Group H, Real Madrid first beat Apoel 3-0 at home. They then beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in their own backyard. Against Tottenham, Real drew 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and hammered them 3-1 at Wembley. The Galacticos then beat Apoel 6-0 away and edged out Dortmund 3-2 to finish second.

Round of 16

1st leg: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG

2nd leg: PSG 1-2 Real Madrid

Quarter-finals

1st leg: Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

2nd leg: Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus

Semi-finals

1st leg: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid

2nd Leg: Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern

Liverpool

Group stage

Liverpool first faced a resolute Sevilla from Group E at home and drew 2-2. Jurgen Klopp's men then eked out a 1-1 draw away against Spartak Moscow. The Reds then hammered Maribor 7-0 in Slovenia. They followed it with a 3-0 win at Anfield. Liverpool drew 3-3 away to Spartak Moscow and sealed their berth in the knock-out stage with a

7-0 thrashing of Spartak at home.

Round of 16

1st leg: Porto 0-5 Liverpool

2nd leg: Liverpool 0-0 Porto

Quarter-finals

1st leg: Liverpool 3-0 Man City

2nd leg: Man City 1-2 Liverpool

Semi-finals

1st leg: Liverpool 5-2 Roma

2nd Leg: Roma 4-2 Liverpool

Key stats ahead of Champions League final in Kiev

Five

No. of consecutive major finals Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lost as a manager

One

Real Madrid are the first side to reach three consecutive CL finals since Juventus achieved the feat between 1996 and 1998

Three

A win for Real Madrid will make them the third team to claim three straight European Cup titles

Four

Ronaldo could set a record if he scores again in Kiev, becoming the only player to score in four CL finals

Nine

Under Zidane, Real have never been knocked out in the CL, progressing in all nine of their two-legged CL ties

