Mohammad Amir's wife Nargis takes on his critics

Nargis took to social media to support her husband "He is a proud Pakistani and loves representing his country Pakistan."

Mohammad Amir

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir's wife Nargis Malik has slammed critics questioning his loyalty after the pace ace decided to quit Test cricket recently. Some fans claimed that the speedster is keen to settle down in the UK as Nargis, is a British national.

Nargis took to social media to support her husband "Even though we don't need to explain our decision to anyone, but for the people who care and support us, my husband Amir doesn't need to play for England or any other country. He is a proud Pakistani and loves representing his country Pakistan.

Not just him even if our child Minsa ever wants to play cricket, she will represent Pakistan like her father as it's his wish," tweeted Nargis, who married Amir in 2016.

"He has retired from Test only, not cricket. He has done that so he could give more to one-day and T20 and make his country proud like always. I wish peace to all the negative

people. May Allah help you. Positivity is a great blessing from Allah. May all the negative people be blessed with that," she added.

Earlier, Mohammad Amir in a video, announced retirement from Test cricket and opened up about his wish to settle in England. Mohammad Amir's decision of retiring from Test cricket was panned by former Pakistan cricketers like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar.

"To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it's the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England," former captain Akram tweeted.

"It was Amir's time to pay back to Pakistan cricket. If I was 27, I would love to play Test cricket. It is the ultimate test for a cricketer. Amir should have carried on and helped Pakistan win Tests, a format in which the team is struggling," said pace legend Shoaib Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

Former captain Waqar Younis posted a rather cryptic tweet in his reaction to Amir's retirement. "All the best with your white-ball cricket," he wrote tagging Mohammad Amir.

Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from the longest format on Friday having played 36 Tests in his chequered career that saw him being banned for spot-fixing.

Mohammad Amir led Pakistan's bowling attack in the World Cup 2019. Amir ended up as the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan and was pivotal in the team's victories in the tournament.

