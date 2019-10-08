Mohammad Irfan: Gautam Gambhir avoided eye-to-eye contact with me

Karachi: Pakistan's out-of-favour left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan has recalled how Gautam Gambhir's distinct discomfort while facing him during the 2012 bilateral series literally finished the Indian opener's white-ball career. Standing tall at 7ft 1 inch, Irfan dismissed Gambhir four times during that limited overs series (T20s and ODIs) and the southpaw played only one more white-ball series for India (v England) before being dropped.

"When I played against India, they were not comfortable batting against me. Some of them told me in the 2012 series in India that they couldn't sight my ball properly because of my height and also didn't read my pace," Irfan told the Samaa channel. Irfan claimed that it was that particular series that ended Gambhir's career. "He [Gambhir] didn't like to face me in match or when both teams had nets, I always felt he avoided eye-to-eye contact with me. I remember I got out him four times in the 2012 limited over series and he was unnerved against me," Irfan said.

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir played his last T20 for India against Pakistan at Ahmedabad in that series. He also appeared in just one more ODI series against England after facing Pakistan in the winter of 2012/13 and was never picked in white ball format by India again.

To a question, Irfan said he wouldn't say anyone was "scared of him" but when he went out, people congratulated him for ending Gambhir's white ball career.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever