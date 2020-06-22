Mohammad Irfan reacts to death rumours: News is baseless and fake

Left-arm Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has quashed rumours of his death in a car accident, stating that the reports were fake and baseless.

On Sunday, social media was filled with posts about Irfan's death. However, the Pakistan bowler has put an end on all such speculations from his official Twitter handle and also urged people not to spread fake news.

"Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident," the Pakistan pacer said in a tweet.

"This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well," he added.

Some social media outlets have been spreading a baseless fake news about my death in a car accident. This has disturbed my family & friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well. — Mohammad Irfan (@M_IrfanOfficial) June 21, 2020

The 38-year-old last represented Pakistan in a T20 international against Australia last November. He has so far played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is scalping 109 wickets in total.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also on Sunday announced the death of deaf cricketer Mohammad Irfan following a stomach infection, which may have led to confusion.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever