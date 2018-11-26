Mohammad Kaif gets beach time with wife Pooja and son Kabir

cricket

"Family - where life begins & love never ends #momentsmoneycantbuy #vitaminsea," he captioned the photograph

Mohammad Kaif with wife Pooja and son Kabir

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif posted this picture on Instagram yesterday enjoying at a beach destination with wife Pooja and son Kabir. "Family — where life begins & love never ends #momentsmoneycantbuy #vitaminsea," he captioned the photograph.

View this post on Instagram #nofilter #gogoa #vacationlife @poojakaif A post shared by Mohammad Kaif (@mohammadkaif87) onNov 24, 2018 at 1:25am PST

Mohammad Kaif is a former cricketer turned politician.

The Uttar Pradesh born cricketer played 13 Test matches with 624 runs and 125 ODIs with 2,753 runs to his name. He played a pivotal role along with teammate and friend Yuvraj Singh during the 2002 Natwest Series.

Mohammad Kaif got married to Puna Yadav in March 2011. Kaif's wife Puja is a journalist based out of Noida.

Mohammad Kaif announced his retirement from international cricket in July 2018.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates