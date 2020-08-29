Mohammad Kaif: IPL-13 may witness dip in fielding standards

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about big shots and intelligent bowling. Acrobatic fielding and catching also add to the excitement.

However, this time, the eight IPL teams might struggle to exhibit optimum fielding levels given the short training phase ahead of the September 19 tournament. Also, most players have been out of action for over five months due to the Coronavirus-forced lockdown. Delhi Capitals's assistant coach Mohammad Kaif believes the team with the best fielding unit will have a "better chance of winning the IPL".

"Fielding has always been neglected. When the players go to train, they spend hours in the nets on their batting or bowling and even if they do some fielding drills, it's not of the high intensity that is required in a match. So, being a coach and as part of the team management, this is our job. To start off, we will have a few light sessions and later some tougher fielding sessions," Kaif, arguably one of India's best fielders, said during a virtual media conference from his hotel room in Dubai.

Fielding will be one of the top priorities for Delhi Capitals, who finished their six-day quarantine period on Friday, following which they will hit the ground to prepare for the IPL.

Every edition witnesses superlative fielding exploits and some stunning catches. However, this time, there could be a dip in the fielding standards, felt Kaif. "We will see a bit of dip in the fielding standards this time as there has been no cricket for the last four to five months. With extensive net sessions, the players may reach their optimum level in batting and bowling, but fielding-wise there will be a bit of dip at least in the initial phase of the tournament," said Kaif.

Meanwhile, the buzz caused by fans will also be missing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kaif assured that there would be no compromises in the quality of cricket on display. "It [empty stands] might feel strange for the first couple of matches, but I don't think the players will compromise on their performances," Kaif concluded.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news