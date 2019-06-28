Mohammad Samad to do cameo in Mere Sai

television

Tumbbad actor Mohammad Samad will do a cameo in the show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi

Mohammad Samad

"Tumbbad" actor Mohammad Samad will do a cameo in the show "Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi". Samad will essay the role of Balram in the show. Balram, who was a bright and promising boy, loses hope in life when his father who was also his Guru, dies.

"Being followers of the show, my family and I got elated when I got the offer to play a role in 'Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi'. I have started preparing for the show by observing the actors keenly on-screen," Samad said in a statement.

"I have also made various visits on the set and met the entire crew to understand the work pattern. It would be a great chance to work with such experienced actors like Kishori Godbole and Abeer Soofi," added the child actor.

