Mohammad Shami misses his Bebo

Mohammed Shami and wife Hasin Jahan are currently fighting a legal battle after the latter accused the former of having extra-marital affairs



Mohammad Shami with daughter Aaira

Controversial cricketer Mohammad Shami, who is a part of the Indian Premier League team Delhi Daredevils, posted this throwback picture with his daughter Aaira yesterday and captioned it: "Miss you bebo."

Last month, Jahan confirmed that Shami met his daughter "Yes he met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard," Jahan added. Shami has been booked under various bailable and non-bailable offences, including an attempt to murder, after Jahan's complaint.

