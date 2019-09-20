Mohammed Hasan Nawaz: The young doyen is all geared up for his debut

The Emirati leading light is going to make his debut this year in a web series. Hasan is a 19-year-old vigorous and venerable talent who has procured immense splendour and notability. His Instagram and youtube exhibit his grandeur, with a proliferating fanbase of 40k+.

Nawaz has proclaimed about his debut in an Indian web series this year with him starring as the male lead.

The young star is at the prime of his niche and is endeavouring to at the dais of zenith. At the age of 19, he has procured multitudinous awards globally. He also plans to engender his own production firm down the line.

His fans are overwhelmed with the surprise he has proffered them. They are all over the social media, wishing about his triumph. Nawaz has thanked his friends and family for the herculean support.

We wish him a colossal success and hope his every vision is a success!

