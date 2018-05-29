Mohammed Rafi's song recreated in Noblemen

The recreated version of the track Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaye by Yoodle Films is composed by Shri Sriram and KC Loy and sung by Suraj Jagan with lyrics by KC Loy



Mohammed Rafi

Late singer Mohammed Rafi's famous track Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaye in late actor Guru Dutt's film Pyaasa is being recreated for the Kunal Kapoor-starrer Noblemen. The film will also feature actor Ali Haji. Noblemen is centred around bullying in schools and is directed by Vandana Kataria. It revolves around a 15-year-old boy, struggling with his adolescent years, terrorised by a gang of bullies in a posh boarding school, setting forth a chain of events that lead to loss of life and innocence.

The recreated version of the track by Yoodle Films is composed by Shri Sriram and KC Loy and sung by Suraj Jagan with lyrics by KC Loy. "It's an iconic song and seemed to fit our film and the present times very aptly. It's darker in its theme, has fast instrumentation, the lyrics have been changed to suit the film," Kataria said in a statement.

"Guru Dutt's classic song has a timeless quality to it. It is emblematic of the sheer worthlessness of times we inhabit - one that resonates with the situation the protagonists face in the film." Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films and TV, Saregama, added: "It allowed us to give this classic a modern but relevant twist. We are very happy with the final outcome."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever