Mohammed Salah voices concern over stray cats and dogs being exported

football

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, when a spokesman for the Egyptian Agriculture Ministry was quizzed on whether the reports on the animals are true, the official termed the claims 'baseless'

Mohamed Salah

Egyptian footballer Mohamed 'Mo' Salah is an animal lover and has two pet Siamese cats. After reports emerged that the Egyptian government plans to export 4000 stray cats and dogs to countries where they are eaten as local delicacies, Salah came forward to voice his concern over the issue.

Yesterday, Salah, who has 28million followers across Twitter and Instagram, posted these pictures on social media and wrote: "Cats and dogs will not be exported anywhere. That's not going to happen."

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, when a spokesman for the Egyptian Agriculture Ministry was quizzed on whether the reports on the animals are true, the official termed the claims 'baseless'.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates