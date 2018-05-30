Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid added to ICC World XI against West Indies

All the proceeds from this match will be used to redevelop the stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to hurricanes last year.



Mohammed Shami

England wrist-spinner Adil Rashid has been added to the ICC World XI squad, while Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has also replaced compatriot Hardik Pandya for the fund-raising Twenty20 International match against the West Indies at the Lord's on May 31.

All the proceeds from this match will be used to redevelop the stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to hurricanes last year. Rashid is the second England player in the star-studded line-up after Eoin Morgan was named as the captain. The 30-year-old has played 28 T20Is in which he has taken 23 wickets. He was also a member of the England side for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which the home side reached the semi-final.

Shami has replaced all-rounder Pandya, who has pulled out due to a viral infection, and will join Dinesh Karthik as the second India player in the side which also includes one player each from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and two players each from New Zealand and Pakistan.

Shami has represented India in seven T20Is in which he has picked up eight wickets, while he also featured in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 when India finished as runners-up. The West Indies, the reigning ICC World Twenty20 champions, are being led by Carlos Brathwaite. Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell are among the other leading players in the squad.

The full World XI squad is as follows: Eoin Morgan (captain) (England), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Dinesh Karthik (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand), Adil Rashid (England) and Mohammed Shami (India)

