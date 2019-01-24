Mohammed Shami: I am back on track

cricket

Mohd Shami credits his limited overs comeback to stellar show in Tests after the pacer becomes fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in ODIs during his teamÃ¢ÂÂs 8-wicket victory over NZ in opening match

India pacer Mohammed Shami appeals during the first ODI against New Zealand at McLean Park yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Mohammed Shami has emerged as a strong contender for a World Cup spot and the in-form India pacer yesterday attributed his successful ODI comeback to his stellar Test performances over the last 12 months.

Shami had earned a recall to the ODI squad in the home series against the West Indies in October. Following a brilliant run in the Tests and ODIs in Australia, he carried his form into the opening ODI in New Zealand, taking three wickets for 19 runs.

A clinical display saw India chase down a revised target of 156 by eight wickets in 34.5 overs. Shami, 28, has overcome fitness and personal issues to give his best for India. "It has been a long journey. I played the 2015 World Cup, then got injured and it took me two years to recover. After the rehab, I made it to the 2016 World T20 squad.

Then after a while, I got full confidence and felt like I was back on track," said Shami after becoming the fastest Indian to 100 wickets in ODIs. This was his 56th game in the 50-over format.

Shami's wicket No. 100 was New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who played a delivery that moved in onto his stumps after pitching on a good length. "In 2018, I played regular Test cricket. The confidence level is very high. I am bowling with the same speed that I used to earlier. Hope, I can continue with this," he added. India made light of that by bowling out the home team for a paltry 157 in 38 overs.

Never seen Mohammed Shami so fit, says Virat

Skipper Virat Kohli was yesterday lavish in his praise for pacer Mohammed Shami, saying the injury-prone bowler is at his best in terms of fitness right now. Shami had failed the YoYo fitness test last year and was also bogged down by personal issues. "The fast bowling group together believes they can knock any side over. And the belief in his [Shami] own ability and his fitness — this is the fittest I've seen him. And his Test form has translated into one-day cricket," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

