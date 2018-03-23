Mohammed Shami: I was sure of being proven innocent

Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head Neeraj Kumar to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife



Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Thursday said that he was sure about being proven innocent, after he received a clean chit from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in connection to match fixing charges levelled against him. 'I was sure I would be proved innocent. I have always tried to give my 100 percent in the game and I will continue to do so,' said Shami, while speaking to ANI.

Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head Neeraj Kumar to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife. The CoA, led by Vinod Rai, gave a seven-day deadline to Kumar to submit the report on the issue. This direction came after cricketer's wife levelled various allegations, including of match-fixing, against the fast bowler.

Earlier in the day, BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave him a clean chit over the allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan. As his wife claimed in a complaint registered against Mohammed Shami having extra-marital affairs and abusing her physically and mentally. Though Jahan retracted fixing allegation, the CoA had taken note of it and asked the ACU to investigate the matter.

However, Shami had rejected all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife. Furthermore, Shami has been included in Grade B of the BCCI's annual retainer contracts after the board found no evidence of match-fixing against the Indian pacer.

