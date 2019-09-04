Mohammed Shami's lawyer: Wrong to call it 'arrest warrant'

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami's lawyer Salim Rahaman has rubbished reports that his client has been issued an arrest warrant in a domestic violence case by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Alipore.

"My client is not absconding. He is a national player and representing the country. He can be identified at any time. Why would he run away? People have misinterpreted the warrant. The order clearly says that Shami has to surrender within 15 days of his return. We will take appropriate legal steps when he arrives," Rahaman said from Kolkata.

The right-arm fast bowler turned 29 on Tuesday. "An arrest warrant can be effective only if he does not turn up 15 days after his return but I am sure that situation will not arise. He appeared twice before the police in Kolkata and there is no reason why he would not cooperate in the proceedings", the lawyer added.

Incidentally, Shami's wife, Hasin Jahan, who filed the case, said: "There could have been an amicable solution and I can still pardon Shami if he accepts his mistakes and apologises."

