Mohammed Shami's wife arrested for creating ruckus

Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan was detained for breach of peace after she allegedly created a ruckus at her husband's house in Alipur village here, police said Monday.

Police said they received a call from Shami's house Sunday night. The cricketer's mother alleged that Jahan had forcefully entered the house and created ruckus, SP (Amroha) Vipin Tada said.

Jahan was detained for breach of peace and produced before a sub-divisional magistrate's court. She was later released by the court after depositing bail bonds, the officer said.

Talking to reporters after her release, Shami's wife said, "These people are violating my rights. Shami is my husband and I have complete right over his house. But whenever I have tried to stay in that house, my in-laws have tried to throw me and my infant daughter out."

