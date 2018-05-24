Mohammed Siraj: AB De Villiers doesn't behave like a star

The Hyderabad-born pacer, who played nine of his 11 T20 games this season along with De Villiers, felt that the South African big-hitter's consistency makes it impossible for anyone



Mohammed Siraj

South African legend AB de Villiers' decision to retire from international cricket came as a shock to his Bangalore teammate Mohammed Siraj. The Hyderabad-born pacer, who played nine of his 11 T20 games this season along with De Villiers, felt that the South African big-hitter's consistency makes it impossible for anyone to believe that he has retired.

"AB is one of the most energetic and fit players in our Bangalore squad. I was shocked when I heard of his retirement this afternoon. The way he is playing and performing so consistently, it's tough to believe that he won't be playing international cricket anymore. Having played with him, I never felt that he was tired at all.

"He always gave his 100 per cent. He has a lot of cricket left in him and can still easily play at the highest level," Siraj told mid-day over the phone from Hyderabad yesterday. De Villiers scored 480 runs with the help of six half-centuries in 12 IPL games this season. He smashed a 35-ball 53 in his last IPL match against Rajasthan in Jaipur last Saturday.

"He is a world-class cricketer, but at the same time, a very humble human being. He never behaved like a big star with us. He got along with everyone very easily. Mast maze ka banda hai woh [he's a fun guy]," added Siraj, who claimed 11 wickets in as many IPL games this year. Interestingly, though De Villiers is known for his crafty shots and big-hits, Siraj said he never went big in the nets.

"AB never hit big shots while practising. Not a single time have I seen him experimenting with his strokes or playing shots like the reverse sweep or upper cut. He always played straight and it's always tough to get him out."

Also Read: ABD Retires: Here's Why The Cricket Great Meant So Much To The Game All Across The Globe

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates