Mohan Bhagwat: Need to be thoughtful about issues faced by differently-abled people

Union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot highlighted the works done by his ministry for differently-abled people

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said those working for differently-abed people would have to work hard and be thoughtful about their issues in order to bring them in the mainstream.

Addressing a programme of 'Saksham' organisation at Jamdoli in Jaipur, he said differently-abled people needs support and a sense of belonging. Efforts need to be made at national level for the welfare of differently-abled people, he said.

