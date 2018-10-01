Search

Mohan Bhagwat: Need to be thoughtful about issues faced by differently-abled people

Oct 01, 2018, 10:09 IST | PTI

Union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot highlighted the works done by his ministry for differently-abled people

Mohan Bhagwat: Need to be thoughtful about issues faced by differently-abled people
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said those working for differently-abed people would have to work hard and be thoughtful about their issues in order to bring them in the mainstream.

Addressing a programme of 'Saksham' organisation at Jamdoli in Jaipur, he said differently-abled people needs support and a sense of belonging. Efforts need to be made at national level for the welfare of differently-abled people, he said.

Union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot highlighted the works done by his ministry for differently-abled people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

mohan bhagwatnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch Video: Man attempts to snatch mobile phone from moving train

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK