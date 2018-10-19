Mohan Bhagwat seeks law for setting up Ram temple

national

In his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, at the RSS headquarters here

Mohan Bhagwat. Pic/PTI

Nagpur: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday demanded a law to pave the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying an organised Hindu society is the bedrock of unity and the acceptance of eternal Hindutva ethos is the "panacea" for fundamentalism.

In his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, at the RSS headquarters here, Bhagwat also spoke about "urban Maoism", the Sabarimala row and the need to strengthen the country's borders.

Devotees stop woman scribe

A Delhi-based woman journalist who trekked the Sabarimala hill was on Thursday stopped midway by Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of women of menstrual age into the hill shrine. The journalist accompanied by her male colleague, descended the hills from Marakkoottam area in the face of mounting protest by the Ayyappa devotees. A case has been registered against devotees who allegedly prevented her from trekking and forced her to climb down the hills.

