Mohanani is AIPA's new chief
After representing India and winning a silver medal in the Spanish Open men's doubles and a bronze in the mixed doubles of the Pickleball Championships in 2018, leading Indian developer and world-class pickleball champion, Ashok Mohanani has now been elected president of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) for a tenure of four years. AIPA promotes pickleball in India.
The newly-elected team include Ashok Mohanani (President), Sunil Valavalkar and Ranjan Gupta (Vice-presidents), Manish Rao (Secretary), Rajath Kankar (Treasurer) Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in America, and is making a great impact in India.
The sport is already popular in certain pockets of India with Maharashtra being its hub. AIPA is also a full member of the International Pickleball Federation, USA. Presently, AIPA has membership of 12 states and will be introducing pickleball in schools and colleges. With over 6000 players already in this game India's only behind USA and Canada.
"I have developed immense passion for the game, resulting in a great way for me to remain fit. I endeavour to build this new sport into many folds," Mohanani said.
