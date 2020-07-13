Mohanlal on son Pranav's birthday: My little man is not so little any more

Malayalam icon Mohanlal has penned a note wishing his son, actor Pranav Mohanlal, on the latter's 29th birthday on Monday, saying that his little man is not so little anymore.

Mohanlal took to his official Instagram account and shared 'now and then' pictures of himself along with Pranav.

In the first image, the star is seen holding his son while in the second the two strike a pose together.

"My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday @pranavmohanlal," Mohanlal wrote.

Have a look:

Pranav ventured into acting as a child with a role in his father's film Onnaman in 2002. In the same year, he got a lead role in Punarjani. He then served as an assistant director in films like Papanasam and Life of Josutty.

Pranav will next be seen in Hridayam, while Mohanlal's upcoming films are Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Drishyam 2 and Ram.

