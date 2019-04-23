Mohanlal takes directorial plunge with 3D film

regional-cinema

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is all set to take directorial plunge with the upcoming 3D film "Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure" after four decades of acting. Mohanlal revealed the news via his blog. Calling it the beginning of a new journey in his career, he said that it will be a film shot in 3D and liked by children and adults alike. It's a story set in Portugal.

Explaining how the idea of him directing a film took shape, he said that a meeting with Jijo Punnoose, the director of India's fantasy 3D Film "My Dear Kuttichathan", made it possible.

"Director T.K. Rajeev Kumar and I had met Jijo to discuss and make a 3D show. He narrated the story of 'Barroz' which I thought would make for a great film. When the discussion came up as to who will direct, I said I will. Jijo encouraged my decision," Mohanlal wrote.

The "Drishyam" actor further wrote that the film will be shot in Goa and will feature many international actors. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised.

Last seen playing a character called Stephen Nedumpally in Prithviraj's "Lucifer", Mohanlal currently awaits the release of Suriya-starrer "Kaappaan" in which he has played the role of a Prime Minister.

