Mohanlal's Odiyan first Malayalam film in Rs 100 crore club pre-release

Superstar Mohanlal's much-awaited film Odiyan, set for release on Friday, has created a record of sorts by becoming the first Malayalam film to be in the Rs 100 crore club pre-release, according to its director. Ad filmmaker V.A. Shrikumar Menon, who is making his debut as a feature film maker with Odiyan, wrote about it on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Our Odiyan becomes the first Malayalam movie to enter the 100 crore club pre-release, with rights and pre-booking worldwide. Thank you for all your prayers, support, encouragement and goodwill. Three more days to go," he wrote. Odiyan's are said to have inhabited the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the film, Mohanlal appears in three different avatars and the story revolves around the use of black magic, which was the custom in yesteryears. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Innocent and Manju Warrier among others.

The screenplay is by Hari Krishnan, while M. Jayachandran is the music composer and Shaji Kumar is the cameraman for the movie.

