Mohanty inducted in junior selection panel

The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai confirmed the development to PTI

Debashish Mohanty

Former India seamer Debashish Mohanty has been inducted into the national junior selection panel in line with the Supreme Court Order passed on August 9. The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai confirmed the development to PTI.

"We have appointed Debashish Mohanty as the fifth member of the junior selection panel. The CAC had declined to make the appointment as they had their own reasons. So, among the list of names available we saw Debashish had the maximum international experience," Rai said yesterday.

