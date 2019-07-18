Mohammed Shami misses his baby!

cricket

India pacer Mohammed Shami shares an adorable picture on social media

Mohhamed Shami with daughter Aaira

India pacer Mohammed Shami Instagrammed this picture with his daughter Aaira yesterday, wishing her on her fifth birthday. Shami, who recently returned from World Cup duty in England, has obviously been missing his little girl, given the Indian team were away for over two months, and the emotional message said it all.

"Many many happy returns of the day my little sweetheart missing you so much baby I'm with you always don't worry I'm coming to meet you soon #birthday," he wrote. The post received over 1.5 lakh 'likes'. The Bengal pacer, who became only the second Indian bowler to bag a World Cup hat-trick recently, has been having issues with his wife Hasin Jahan, who accused him of cheating on her in the past.

Recently, Jahan criticised him again through a post on Facebook. While the couple continue to live apart, here's hoping their little daughter brings them some joy. At least doting dad Shami is smiling for now.

