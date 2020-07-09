Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub opens up on nepotism: There's a much bigger problem, when you're lied to

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have been giving their opinions and view points on the nepotism debate that has been going on in the industry for a very long time. The recent actor to speak about his views is Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about why there's a bigger issue than nepotism in Bollywood and how actors can be lied to in the industry.

He said, "The whole nepotism debate is making the real issue very insignificant. There's a much bigger problem and that's when you're lied to. You're told that you have this projection and sometimes you're promised a poster, too. The makers sell you the character like it's the poster character and one of the main leads (in the film) but while shooting, it becomes a side character."

He added, "And at the time of the promotions, nobody cares about that fight. Actors who have work don't have the time to fight. We think that who'll fight now about a poster or why the name isn't where it was promised to be during the credits."

He then went on to talk about how the audiences' perspective can change about an actor. "Except a few, in almost all the films I was told I'd be in the poster and all that, but eventually, I saw what happened. Such things also change the perspective of the audiences towards you," Ayyub said.

Speaking about the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, this is what the actor had to say and also spoke about the negativity that has surrounded the news. He said, "I feel so bad that a colleague has died and people are playing games on it. There's so much negativity around it. You must realise that if, at this point, you're slamming someone, then automatically Sushant's name will also get embroiled. It's very ugly."

Ayyub has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost a decade. From No One Killed Jessica in 2011, he went on to do films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Jannat 2, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Phantom, Thugs of Hindostan, Zero, Arjun Patiala, Mission Mangal, and Article 15.

