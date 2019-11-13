Mohena Kumari Singh has a grand, royal reception in Rewa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh, who is the princess of Rewa, took 'bidaai' from her family after a grand reception following her wedding with Suyesh Rawat. The royal couple hosted a lavish reception for their friends and family in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh after their marriage last month.

Mohena, who plays the character of Keerti Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looked every inch a royal bride in her pink Rajasthani ensemble with embroidery. Suyesh wore an off-white sherwani and carried a royal sword.

Mohena's choreographer friend Shampa Gopikrishna attended the reception and shared a string of photographs from the "last leg" of the celebrations.

She wrote: "The last leg of #SuMokiShaadi in Rewa #mokibidaai @bertdsou And I had to be there to see @mohenakumari off..she didnt know we were coming- what a surprise she got! All thanks to @vasundhrarajlaxmi for helping us pull off the surprise -- thanks Vasu. Lots of love to my #bff Mo and @suyeshrawat. You guys were glowing! Bless you!"

The couple exchanged wedding vows last month in Haridwar in the presence of family and friends.

