Mohena Kumari Singh on testing COVID-positive: Can't sleep, praying it'll be over soon

TV actress Mohena Kumar Singh and five of her family members have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently hospitalised in Rishikesh. Mohena shared that the infection began when her mother-in-law was down with fever.

Now, in a post on Instagram, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has shared her experience of dealing with COVID-19. She wrote, "Can't sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I'm praying it'll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no rights to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us..." Check out the full post below:

View this post on Instagram ðð½ A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) onJun 1, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT

Mohena Kumari said that except her brother-in-law, everyone else is infected. She shared in an interview, "At first, her (mother-in-law) test came negative, so everyone was relaxed, which is why we didn't do anything after that. Then we saw that the fever was not subsiding. All of us got tested and realised a lot of people in our house were affected without any symptoms as such. I mean, it's all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without Coronavirus."

Several of Mohena's friends from the industry and fans wrote back to her with good wishes. Actress Nidhi Uttam said, "All our prayers and love to you Moh n the entire family. I know you are such a strong person you ll surely fight it & get well soon", while singer Mohit Pathak wrote, "Sending you lots of love dear Mo. God bless."

Mohena Kumari Singh tied the knot with Suyash Rawat on October 14, 2019. She became a household name because of her character, Keerti Maheshwari, in the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

