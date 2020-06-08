Mohena Kumari Singh shares an emotional video from the hospital, talks about being tested COVID-19 positive

Last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh was tested Coronavirus positive along with five of her other family members. She was admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh and the actress later spoke about how the infection began when her mother-in-law was down with fever.

And now, she took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video from the hospital where she spoke about how she is coping up. She also had some advice for all her fans with respect to the pandemic that has plagued the entire world. In the video, Mohena said, "Most of us had contracted the virus, and it was very shocking for the family. Mentally it was very difficult. Thankfully, we got tested early, and it did not spread outside our house. We broke the chain by testing ourselves early, which was of utmost importance."

She added, "It is very important to get yourself tested when you have a fever or are feeling sick. Don't sit at home and worry about it, but get yourself tested immediately." She also revealed she had quarantined herself with her family members in a quarantine centre, after testing positive. She also advised not to get carried away by negative news.

While she was interacting with her fans, giving her company was her friend and actor Gaurav Wadhwa. During the interaction, about the precautions that have to be taken to fight the virus, Singh got emotional and teary-eyed. On June 7, she uploaded a picture on her Instagram account from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, which was a tribute to the doctors, nurses, and the medical staff of this hospital where she was being treated. She posted with a hand-folded emoji to thank them for their spirit during this crisis.

