Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohena Kumari Singh ties the knot with Suyash Rawat; see royal wedding pics

Television actress and dancer Mohena Kumari Singh has tied the knot with Suyash Rawat on Monday, October 14, 2019. After appearing in a youth-based show, Mohena gained fandom through her character, Keerti Maheshwari in the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Bollywood and folk singer Kailash Kher was also seen at the wedding that took place in Haridwar.

Mohena Kumari Singh's wedding pictures have surfaced on social media, and they are royal in every sense. Dressed in a red and gold lehenga with traditional jewellery, Mohena executes grace and looks breathtakingly beautiful.

In the above picture, the newly married couple is seen posing for photographs with the guests. While Mohena looks stunning, husband Suyash Rawat complements her in a white sherwani and a rose garland around his neck.

In this video, Mohena and Suyash are seen putting garlands around each other's neck. Later, they also greeted the crowd that was waiting to see them.

Take a look at some more pictures and videos here:

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyash Rawat during their 'pheras'.

The 30-year-old actress is a princess from Rewa and belongs to a royal family. Apparently, she is the first girl from a royal family to enter the television industry through a dance reality show.

The actress is shifting base to Dehradun after marriage.

