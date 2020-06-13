Search

Mohena Kumari still COVID-19 positive but back home

Published: Jun 13, 2020, 21:44 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Mohena Kumari has returned home from the hospital despite still being COVID-19 positive

Mohena Kumari Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mohenakumari
Mohena Kumari Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mohenakumari

Television actress Mohena Kumari has returned home from the hospital despite still being COVID-19 positive. The actress took to Instagram Stories to inform that she and the rest of her family members, who are still COVID 19 positive, are living in isolation at home.

"Hi everyone ! I'm back home... but we are still covid-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don't know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health wise and n the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again," shared the actress on Instagram Story.

Mohena Kumari

The "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" actress tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Her husband Suyesh Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj, who is Uttarakhand's tourism minister, and mother-in-law are also COVID 19 positive.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK