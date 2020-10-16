Mohit Jain aka Fitpreneur Mohit is on a mission to help people lead healthier lives!

There are few people who are able to successfully turn their passion into a career. Mohit Jain is one such individual. Primarily, Mohit is a fitness enthusiast but he is also a business owner and a social media marketing specialist. He is also known as 'Fitpreneur Mohit'.

Mohit was born and brought upon a typical Jain family in Aurangabad, India. His family owns a franchise of jewellery stores called Arihant Gold Palace.

Mohit is not only a fitness expert, he also has a marketing MBA degree and runs his own social media company called Starbuzz Digimark. Starbuzz has clients across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Aurangabad and Delhi.

Mohit is on a mission to help people become fitpreneurs and fitness influencers and is constantly encouraging his peers to live healthier lifestyles. His aim is to become a millionaire before he turns 30.

Mohit holds two people as his inspiration in life, the first being his father and the second being Arvind Lal, the CEO of Shredz Supplimengs.

Talking about the same, he shares, "My father has been my inspiration, he is a black belt in karate and also a successful businessman. Arvind Lal is the perfect example of who I want to become, a Fitpreneur i.e. Fitness passionate + an inspiring entrepreneur!"

He further adds, "I try to take inspiration from all those people even from my real life who shares passion towards fitness and also has an entrepreneur mindset."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.