Mohit Malik aka Sikander Gill to quit Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala?

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the highest rated shows in current times. There are rumours of Mohit Mallik quitting the show

Mohit Malik with onscreen daughter, Aakriti Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mohitmallik1113.

In the recent episode of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, the actor Mohit Malik's character might be killed off. One of the most-loved shows, it has the seven-year-old Aakriti Sharma (Kulfi) as the main lead, and Mohit aka Sikander Gill plays her father's role in this soap saga. The latest episode saw a mentally tortured and emotionally exhausted Sikander Gill running on the treadmill at a very high speed. Later, the actor falls off the treadmill due to heart attack.

Sikander's family get him admitted to the hospital, and shows that he might die. Thus, leaving the viewers in a soup. This led to rumours of Mohit Malik quitting the show. Talking about the same, a source told Times of India, "There's a lot of emotional turmoil that has come Sikandar's way ever since the show began and he's always shown as a troubled soul. His feelings of guilt, self-hatred and regret will engulf him, giving him a massive cardiac arrest and the doctors will declare him dead."

Well, rising from the grave is a common plot used in many of the television shows to gain popularity. When the publication prodded about it, the source said, "Kullfi... has never worked on a TRP model, which is why it is where it is now. It is a story told straight from the heart. This twist has not been introduced to grab eyeballs as we don't want to play with our loyal audience."

However, when the producer of the show, Gul Khan was asked about it, she rubbished these rumours and called them baseless. Without divulging much, she told Pinkvilla that Mohit is not going anywhere.

Well, the show's fans can now take a sigh of relief!

