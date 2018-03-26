Mohit Malik continues shooting for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala despite illness

After resting in the morning and taking medicines, Mohit Malik continued to shoot on Monday despite his ill health



Mohit Malik

Actor Mohit Malik fell ill while shooting for his show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, but that didn't stop him from working hard. He is back on the small screen after three years. So, he is leaving no stone unturned.

Mohit is playing the role of a rockstar on the Star Plus show. He shot for his concert scene on Sunday night. Though the shot was done in a few takes, it ended up taking a toll on his health.

"We obviously wanted it to look as real as possible so there were lots of lights, smoke, sound and live audiences," he said in a statement.

"The blast of smoke was very strong on my face. It went on for three hours until we finished shooting. By the end of it, I was so suffocated that I fell ill and couldn't breathe properly," he added.

After resting in the morning and taking medicines, he continued to shoot on Monday despite his ill health.

