Mohit Malik doesn't let injury get in way of work

television

Mohit Malik got six stitches after getting injured while shooting for a sequence of TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. But he didn't let the injury stop him from working

Mohit Malik

Actor Mohit Malik got six stitches after getting injured while shooting for a sequence of TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. But he didn't let the injury stop him from working. Mohit, currently seen as Sikandar Singh Gill in the StarPlus show, was injured on the set on Wednesday evening while shooting for a scene with Anjali Anand, who is seen as his on-screen wife Lovely.

"I was shooting for a scene with Anjali where she was choking and I had to save her. In order to do that, I had to clear all the things from the table in one go. The scene went well but I didn't realise that my finger had started bleeding," Mohit said in a statement.

The shoot was stalled for two hours.

"We waited for 20 minutes but the bleeding wouldn't stop. So, in the middle of the shoot, I was rushed to a hospital where I got six stitches. It is weird to have stitches on your hand because it gets difficult to do any daily work. But as they say, the show must go on, so I'm back on set and shooting," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever