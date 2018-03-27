Mohit Malik: I wasn't confident of pulling historical role off

Mohit Malik, who is currently seen playing Sikander in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, is glad to be back on screen after three years



Mohit Malik, who is currently seen playing Sikander in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, is glad to be back on screen after three years. The wait got longer after he turned down a historical last year. "I was offered a role in a historical but I wasn't confident of pulling it off. It's a difficult job."

Recently, Mohit Malik fell ill while shooting for his show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, but that didn't stop him from working hard. He is back on the small screen after three years. So, he is leaving no stone unturned. Mohit is playing the role of a rockstar on the Star Plus show. He shot for his concert scene on Sunday night. Though the shot was done in a few takes, it ended up taking a toll on his health.

