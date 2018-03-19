Mohit Malik loves his rockstar avatar for TV show

Mohit Malik plays rockstar Sikander in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala



Mohit Malik

Actor Mohit Malik says he is in love with his rockstar look in TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. In the show, he will be seen wearing a leather jacket and combat boots. His character is named Sikander.

"I have the signature rockstar look in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala," Mohit said in a statement.

"I have donned the classic leather jacket and electric guitar look for my role as Sikander which adds to the intensity of the role. I'm loving the look. It's nothing like what I have done before," he added.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which will beam on Star Plus from Monday, tells the story of seven-year-old Kullfi (essayed by Aakriti Sharma) and her talent of making a song on every situation.

Set in a village near Pathankot, it is about how Kullfi gets happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs.

Produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha from 4 Lion films, the show also stars Anjali Anand, Pallavi Rao and Mehul Buch.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever