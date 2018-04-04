Mohit Malik maintains diary for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala role

Actor Mohit Malik has also been taking music lessons, learning Punjabi language and writing musical notes for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala



Actor Mohit Malik, who essays Sikander Singh Gill in the TV show "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala", says he has started maintaing a diary in which he makes notes for the character. The actor has also been taking music lessons, learning Punjabi language and writing musical notes for the Star Plus show, read a statement.

"My character demanded me to do a lot of homework. I worked hard to understand the characterization and behaviour of Sikander Singh Gill. I even have started writing a diary when I am on the sets as it gives me more edge," said Mohit. Mohit has earlier worked in shows like "Pari Hoon Main", "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann" and "Doli Armaano Ki".

