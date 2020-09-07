Mohit Malik praises Lockdown Ki Lovestory co-star Jayati Bhatia in the sweetest way possible!

Actor Mohit Malik already seems to be bonding quite well with his new show 'Lockdown Ki Lovestory' costars, specially one of them being actress Jayati Bhatia. Sharing a picture of the two of them together on set, Mohit captioned it saying,"If I want to be like someone in life, it has to be you amma!", also calling it a 'self goal' to be like the veteran television actress herself.

And he used an Instagram filter of the angel sign to describe how special she was, have a look at his story right here:

In the recent past Mohit had very openly spoken about how it had always been a longstanding wish to work with the actress after seeing her amazing body of work, which finally got fulfilled through 'Lockdown Ki Lovestory'.

Not only does Mohit like Jayatiji's screen presence, but is also in awe of the lovely person she is. So taking to his social media, he complimented his 'Lockdown Ki Lovestory' costar, in the loveliest way possible!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news