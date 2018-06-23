Mohit Malik's cricket ambition

"I always wanted to become an actor," said Mohit

Mohit Malik

Actor Mohit Malik says if he had not been an actor, he would have definitely explored a career in cricket. Mohit, who is currently seen as Sikander Singh Gill in the Star Plus show "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala", loves the sport.

"I always wanted to become an actor. But I was also strongly inclined towards cricket. I even attended the U-19 Delhi camp but couldn't pursue it because of my studies back then," Mohit said in a statement to IANS.

"If not an actor, I would have definitely explored a career in cricket." Now he doesn't get much time to play because of his show. "But I try to sneak in sometime before or after shoot with my crew members for a quick match," he added.

