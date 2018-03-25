Mohit Malik's wife Aditi 'empowers' him

Mohit Malik is currently seen as Sikander on the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala



Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik says it's because of his wife Aditi that he feels empowered as an actor. Mohit had taken a three-year break from showbiz. His wife was there with him through thick and thin and that's why, he said, he never felt the need to take up any random role that came his way.

"It's because of my wife that I feel empowered as an actor or artiste to choose my roles and do what my heart says.

"I feel safe because of her. She is my constant support and as her partner, I am proud to say that we are equal in this relationship," Mohit said in a statement.

He is currently seen as Sikander on the Star Plus show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever