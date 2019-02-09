Mohit Raina on Bhaukaal: Show showcases the power of police force

television

Mohit Raina on his second act as an Army man in the web show, Bhaukaal, after portraying it in Uri: The Surgical Strike, alongside Vicky Kaushal

Mohit Raina

Taking his Army man act from the big screen to the digital space, Mohit Raina, who was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, will highlight the real-life achievements of IPS officer Navniet Sekera in Bhaukaal.

Applause Entertainment's offering will put the spotlight on the man who worked tirelessly to lower the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh in the 2000s. Raina says, "The story is about the power and strength showcased by our police force, and the obstacles they face. Playing a real-life officer is challenging and exciting. This role has given me a chance to learn."

With this offering marking his foray into the third pillar of entertainment after working in TV and films, Raina says he's delighted to cater to the tastes of different viewers. "I want to keep experimenting with the roles I'm doing and pursue different storylines. Audiences are more accepting of new ideas. That gives actors the liberty to try different things."

The assorted projects that he's been part of imply that the actor has a sound understanding of the tastes of viewers. "I have observed that audiences are responding to shows pertaining to real issues, and are appreciating them. I feel this series will have a lasting impact."

