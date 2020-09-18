Mohit Sehgal on being compared to Naagin 1 actor Arjun Bijlani: Don't pay attention to it

Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Naagin is in its fifth season and its popularity has only grown. In the current season, actors Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra are among the lead cast, and fans have showered them with a lot of love so far.

In an interview with ETimes, Mohit Sehgal spoke about being compared to Naagin 1 actor Arjun Bijlani, and if that bothered him at all. He said, "Every season has a different story. Ratings may fluctuate, but besides that, no two seasons can be compared. I don't pay attention to comparisons because I don't believe in them. I just want to give my best shot, people are free to like it or not. We can only try to do better if they don't like us."

Talking about Naagin and how he might have been a bit apprehensive to take up the show if it were its first season, Mohit shared, "If Naagin was offered to me during its first edition, I would have thought twice, wondering how it would shape up. However, by now, everyone knows how it's made, so I had no apprehensions about exploring the genre. In fact, Sanaya (his wife, actress Sanaya Irani) was very happy for me. She told me to not think and just take it up."

For those who aren't aware, Naagin revolves around shape-shifting serpent women whose aim it is to keep the ultimate powerful 'naagmani' out of evil hands. In every season, these 'naagins' fight villains who create chaos in their lives.

