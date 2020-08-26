Mohit Sehgal on shooting for Naagin 5 amid new normal

Actor Mohit Sehgal is back on TV after a while and that too with the much-anticipated fifth season of the popular show, Naagin. "The show must go on. One can't wait till the coronavirus (pandemic) ends. It was important to resume work and move on," reasoned Mohit while speaking to IANS, on why it was important to return to work despite the current situation.

"Also, one should not neglect health while working. Proper precautions are being taken on the sets. We actors ensure we don't touch things here and there. Everything is taking care of now. The staff wears masks and shields while doing make-up of the actors. So, we all have been doing our best to take necessary steps," Mohit said.

"Naagin 5" also stars Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. It airs on Colors TV.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever