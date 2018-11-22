Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami blessed with a baby boy

bollywood

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami named their second child - Karrma Suri.

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami have welcomed their second child - a baby boy. Yesterday, buddy filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to Twitter to congratulate them. He wrote, "Congrats on becoming parents to a baby boy! Wish him love (sic)." The couple's first born is a daughter, Devee.

Udita Goswami starred in Zeher, which was directed by Mohit Suri and they both eventually started dating. The couple were in a relationship for over 9 years, before they finally got married

They had kept the pregnancy a well-guarded secret. After Zaveri's tweet, Udita shared snapshots on Instagram flaunting her baby belly. She wrote, 'What kept me busy and missing in action (sic).'

Udita did a gorgeous photoshoot with her baby bump. Check out the pictures here:

Another goregous black and white portrait:

View this post on Instagram Pic by @shrutitejwaniphotography A post shared by Udita Goswami (@uditaagoswami) onNov 21, 2018 at 2:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udita Goswami (@uditaagoswami) onNov 21, 2018 at 2:01am PST

The couple named the baby - Karrma Suri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udita Goswami (@uditaagoswami) onNov 21, 2018 at 8:24pm PST

Recently, on November 18, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl. The couple named their child Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Angad's father Bishan Singh Bedi even shared a picture of his granddaughter on Twitter.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Here's congratualting both the couples!

Also Read: Angad Bedi: Both my girls are doing really well

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates