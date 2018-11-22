Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami blessed with a baby boy
Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami named their second child - Karrma Suri.
Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami have welcomed their second child - a baby boy. Yesterday, buddy filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to Twitter to congratulate them. He wrote, "Congrats on becoming parents to a baby boy! Wish him love (sic)." The couple's first born is a daughter, Devee.
Udita Goswami starred in Zeher, which was directed by Mohit Suri and they both eventually started dating. The couple were in a relationship for over 9 years, before they finally got married
They had kept the pregnancy a well-guarded secret. After Zaveri's tweet, Udita shared snapshots on Instagram flaunting her baby belly. She wrote, 'What kept me busy and missing in action (sic).'
Udita did a gorgeous photoshoot with her baby bump. Check out the pictures here:
Part 2 of the cropped pic. What kept me busy and missing in action. Pic by @shrutitejwaniphotography
Another goregous black and white portrait:
The couple named the baby - Karrma Suri.
Recently, on November 18, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl. The couple named their child Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Angad's father Bishan Singh Bedi even shared a picture of his granddaughter on Twitter.
U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018
Here's congratualting both the couples!
