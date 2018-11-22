Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami blessed with a baby boy

Nov 22, 2018, 13:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami named their second child - Karrma Suri.

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami blessed with a baby boy
Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami have welcomed their second child - a baby boy. Yesterday, buddy filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to Twitter to congratulate them. He wrote, "Congrats on becoming parents to a baby boy! Wish him love (sic)." The couple's first born is a daughter, Devee.

Udita Goswami starred in Zeher, which was directed by Mohit Suri and they both eventually started dating. The couple were in a relationship for over 9 years, before they finally got married

They had kept the pregnancy a well-guarded secret. After Zaveri's tweet, Udita shared snapshots on Instagram flaunting her baby belly. She wrote, 'What kept me busy and missing in action (sic).'

Udita did a gorgeous photoshoot with her baby bump. Check out the pictures here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Part 2 of the cropped pic. What kept me busy and missing in action. Pic by @shrutitejwaniphotography

A post shared by Udita Goswami (@uditaagoswami) onNov 21, 2018 at 1:57am PST

Another goregous black and white portrait:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Pic by @shrutitejwaniphotography

A post shared by Udita Goswami (@uditaagoswami) onNov 21, 2018 at 2:00am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Udita Goswami (@uditaagoswami) onNov 21, 2018 at 2:01am PST

The couple named the baby - Karrma Suri.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Udita Goswami (@uditaagoswami) onNov 21, 2018 at 8:24pm PST

Recently, on November 18, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl. The couple named their child Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Angad's father Bishan Singh Bedi even shared a picture of his granddaughter on Twitter.

Here's congratualting both the couples!

Also Read: Angad Bedi: Both my girls are doing really well

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mohit suriudita goswamibollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

These Bollywood star wives are as successful as their husbands

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK