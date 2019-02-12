Mohit Suri welcomes daughter Devee; Purab Kohli too shares a picture of his newborn

bollywood

Mohit Suri posted a family picture, which included actor wife Udita Goswami and daughter Devee

Filmmaker Mohit Suri shared the first glimpse of son Karrma on Instagram. He posted a family picture, which included actor wife Udita Goswami and daughter Devee. He wrote, "When you're a mom, you get a front-row seat to the best show in town...watching your kids grow up (sic)." Karrma was born in November.

Purab Kohli also shared sweet news on his Instagram account with the caption: "Balls of hair fuzzing up together. Hello #OsianNur #MySon 26/01/2019 [sic]"

Purab Kohli and his wife Lucy have become parents to a baby boy on January 26, 2019. Purab married long-time girlfriend Lucy Payton in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2018. The couple also has a daughter, Inaya Amelia, who was born in 2015. Purab shared the news of his newborn son through Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding the baby close to him.

