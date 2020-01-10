Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 to have not one but two villains- John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur

The season and fascination for sequels are unlikely to go out of fashion. Bollywood actors and filmmakers will always revel in creating a franchise out of their successful pieces of work. And Mohit Suri is all set to join the bandwagon. He may have made Murder 2 and Aashiqui 2, but the first parts were made by someone else. This is the first time he'll make a sequel to his own directorial.

And the film in question is Ek Villain, whose sequel is all set to roll very soon by the same team that helmed the first part. Talking about it to Mumbai Mirror, Suri said this isn't exactly a sequel and added, "Ekta and I were looking to create a whole franchise on villains. This is a different story, with new characters that refer to the older ones."

And then comes the main news, of signing two stars for the film and how both of them will be playing villains. "It's essentially villain vs villain. Both Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and John (John Abraham) are playing negative characters," Suri says. And do you know why he signed John for the part? The director has an anecdote for the reason. "I was an assistant on John's first film and we have been trying to work with each other for a while. We start rolling in June."

Currently, all his attention is on Malang, which is another thriller from his repertoire that boasts off hummable music and noir-like treatment of the narrative. John, on the other hand, will have as many as three action films coming in 2020- Mumbai Saga, Attack, and Satyameva Jayate 2. And Kapur will be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, and of course, Malang.

