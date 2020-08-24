Mohit Verma: A young entrepreneur and social media influencer

If you have ever believed that your qualification and passion are distinct and they cannot find common ground, or if you have ever thought of doing something remarkable, then a young entrepreneur and social media influencer; Mohit Verma, will compel you to think differently. At the young age of 22 after graduating as a Mechanical Engineer, he decided to incorporate his passion for photography, lifestyle, travel and fashion into his professional journey as a blogger.

He was drawn towards technical blogging and started writing about the latest mobile phones. Very soon, he founded his tech blog titled – The Techgram and started creating content on all the latest technological developments in the world of trending gizmos and gadgets. The popularity of this blog grew exponentially and drew immense interest. He carried his love for creating innovative and exciting user-friendly content to his Instagram account @itz_mohit_verma. Very soon, he got propelled to the platform of an extremely popular social media influencer.

His love for technology had displayed itself rather early when he was in college. He had participated in various Robotics competitions and created a record of sorts by winning prestigious competitions in BITS Pilani, DTU and IIT for 4 consecutive years.

Mohit, a keen learner and confident in experimenting with innovative content, took this to his Instagram and drew tremendous audience engagement and popularity. His lifestyle and fashion blog is titled Gramist, while mohitverma.com delineates his personal life experiences.

Mohit is currently pursuing a job in a digital marketing firm and uses his after office hours to work on content and photographs for his blogs. He has collaborated with big brand names like Amazon, Nissan, Limeroad, Asus, Samsung and many more.

Mohit has displayed how a go-getter from Rohtak landed up in Delhi and decided to combine his qualification and passion for carving out a niche for himself as a successful entrepreneur and social media influencer!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever