Mohnish Bahl shares bittersweet memories with Raj Kumar Barjatya

bollywood

At the trailer launch of Mohnish Bahl's daughter, Pranutan Bahl's Bollywood debut Notebook, we spotted him with actor wife Ekta Sharma and younger daughter Krishaa

Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan's big day was on Thursday when the preview of her Bollywood debut, Notebook, was held. It was also the day when Rajkumar Barjatya passed away.

Mohnish Bahl owes his career to the Barjatyas, having starred in their films Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) and Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994). So the day was marked with joy as well as sorrow for him. At the trailer launch, we spotted him with actor wife Ekta Sharma and younger daughter Krishaa.

Sharing his memories with the producer, Mohnish Bahl wrote, "I owe my career completely to the Barjatyas. Rajkumar Barjatya ji was like an older statesman and benefactor. Whatever I am today, it is because of him, and his production house [Rajshri Productions]."

The actor further added: "The most amazing part about Rajkumar ji was that he was always calm and composed; one who could handle all kinds of situations with a lot of care. On set, there would often be ups and downs, but I never saw him lose his cool. In fact, he would always have a fair opinion [about any situation]."

Also Read: Pranutan Bahl: Never told anyone that I am the granddaughter of Nutan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates