Mohnish Bahl to share screen space with wife Aarti for Sanjivani

television

Considering that Mohnish Bahl has an old association with the show. The producers thought of roping Bahl's wife Aarti Bahl

Mohnish Bahl with wife Aarti. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mohnish_bahl

The makers of the television show, Sanjivani, which stars Mohnish Bahl, have now roped in his wife, Aarti Bahl, for the medical drama. She will play Namit Khanna's mother. Considering that Mohnish has an old association with the show's producer Siddharth P Malhotra, the makers felt it would make for an interesting addition to the cast. Aarti, whose screen name is Ekta, featured in several '90s films like Solah Satra, Awwal Number, and Naamcheen.

Daughter Pranutan Bahl made her Bollywood debut with Notebook produced by Salman Khan. On August 14, Mohnish Bahl turned 58, and daughters Pranautan, Krishaa surprised him on the sets of Sanjivani. The actor was elated to see them and shared his happiness on social media by addressing them as "monkeys."

View this post on Instagram Do Bandar humare shoot pe!!! Trolley ride!!! #btssanjivani A post shared by Mohnish Bahl (@mohnish_bahl) onAug 20, 2019 at 12:04am PDT

One of the Instagram posts shared by Mr. Bahl on his Instagram account featured his wife Aarti from the sets of Sanjivani. The actor shared a photograph of himself showing something on his phone to wife, where the latter looks extremely happy. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor takes a jibe at the photograph by saying that he is showing his wife how his heart fell for her. He captioned the photo as: "Showing her @aarti.bahl how she took my heart away. Fun day at #btssanjivani (sic)"

Mohnish Bahl is happy to slip into a character that he has known all too well. After all, as the authoritative yet kind Dr. Shashank Gupta, the actor led the cast of the medical drama, Sanjivani, from 2002 to 2005. Reprising his role in the medical drama, Bahl says, "14 years down the line, Shashank is older, but he is still as stubborn and with the same value system."

The show has new additions to the cast in Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Sayantani Ghosh.

Also Read: Mohnish Bahl on Sanjivani 2: It feels as if I am in flashback mode

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates